Dangerously Hot Conditions Continue; Heat Advisory In Effect

TODAY: The heat is on!! A Heat Advisory is still in effect for most of the Tri-State. Mostly sunny skies along with an ample amount of southerly wind flow our highs will peak in the mid-90s with a heat index of 103°+. It’s a good idea to limit the amount of time you spend outdoors and stay hydrated. Winds won’t be moving much, which will make it feel quite stagnant. Most storm chances will stay north of the viewing area, but the Storm Prediction Center has placed our communities around and north of I-64 are under a “1” on the Threat Index for Severe Weather.