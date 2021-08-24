Cancel
Animals

Producer Picks: Be SMART Around Black Bears

By Jamie Mankiewicz
9&10 News
 7 days ago

According to Michigan.gov, there are between 15 and 19-thousand black bears in Northern Michigan. Around 90-percent are in the Upper Peninsula, and the rest in Northern Lower Michigan.

The DNR has a pretty easy acronym to remember if you do come across a black bear. While they are normally pretty scared of humans, you have to be S.M.A.R.T.:

S – Stand your ground. Do not run or play dead.

M – Make loud noises and back away slowly.

A – Always provide a clear escape route for the bear.

R – Rarely do black bears attack, but if they do, you should fight back.

T – Treat them with respect, and if you do see one, keep your distance.

If you have a bear problem in your neighborhood, simply give your local DNR official a call. They can set up traps and help relocate them.

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
