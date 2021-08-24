Producer Picks: Be SMART Around Black Bears

According to Michigan.gov, there are between 15 and 19-thousand black bears in Northern Michigan. Around 90-percent are in the Upper Peninsula, and the rest in Northern Lower Michigan.

The DNR has a pretty easy acronym to remember if you do come across a black bear. While they are normally pretty scared of humans, you have to be S.M.A.R.T.:

S – Stand your ground. Do not run or play dead.

M – Make loud noises and back away slowly.

A – Always provide a clear escape route for the bear.

R – Rarely do black bears attack, but if they do, you should fight back.

T – Treat them with respect, and if you do see one, keep your distance.

If you have a bear problem in your neighborhood, simply give your local DNR official a call. They can set up traps and help relocate them.