Bristow VFW Service Officer

Bristow VFW Post 3656 Service Officer is available to all Veterans who need assistance in filing a claim with Veterans Affairs (VA) or if you just have questions on what benefits are available to you. Joey Gasperini is the VFW Service Officer and can be contacted by calling or texting 918- 240-2116 or you can send an email to set up an appointment with him at vfwbristow@gmail.com. The Bristow VFW is dedicated to serving those that have served as well as those that support the service member.