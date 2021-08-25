Round Up Club crowns Royalty
The Bristow Round Up Club (BRUC) presented the two-day Western Heritage Days Rodeo and crowned its 2021-2022 royalty last weekend. Held in tandem with Western Heritage Days festivities, the club puts on the rodeo, during which it crowns its annual royalty winners. On Friday, the first night of the two-day rodeo went on as planned; however, Saturday’s rodeo events were postponed until Sunday morning at 9 a.m. due to inclement weather. The weather also necessitated cancelation of the much-anticipated dance and postponement of the royalty crowning ceremony.www.bristownews.com
