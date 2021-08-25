Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Round Up Club crowns Royalty

bristownews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bristow Round Up Club (BRUC) presented the two-day Western Heritage Days Rodeo and crowned its 2021-2022 royalty last weekend. Held in tandem with Western Heritage Days festivities, the club puts on the rodeo, during which it crowns its annual royalty winners. On Friday, the first night of the two-day rodeo went on as planned; however, Saturday’s rodeo events were postponed until Sunday morning at 9 a.m. due to inclement weather. The weather also necessitated cancelation of the much-anticipated dance and postponement of the royalty crowning ceremony.

www.bristownews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Round Up#The Bristow Round Up Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Devine, TXdevinenews.com

Arabian Round-Up this week

The 19th Annual Devine Arabian Round-Up is this week! With 16 teams headed to Devine, the Arabians are excited to take on everyone. This year the Varsity and JV will compete in separate pools. Pools A and B will play Thursday and Pools C and D will play Friday. The first and second place teams will advance to the Championship bracket and third and fourth will head to the consolation. All bracket play will be on Saturday.
Wolf Lake, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Royalty crowned at Wolf Lake Harvest Festival

Wolf Lake held its 37th annual Harvest Festival over the weekend, Aug. 20-21. Desarae Kohrs was crowned Miss Wolf Lake. Emily Skoog was the fastest overall in the 5K walk/run, with a time of 24:55. She also dominated the female 30-39 years old category. Nick Skoog, with a time of 27:10, took first in the same age bracket for men. Carl Peterson of Menahga placed first in the male 40 years old and up category, running 29:48.
MLBgiants365.com

Minor League round up, Aug. 24

CPL) who hit 3-5 with 2 doubles to raise his OPS to . Bailey had an awful start to his debut season, struggling with both injuries and performance, but is starting to show why the Giants drafted him in the first round in 2020: in his last 5 games he's hitting 7-19 with 2 home runs, 3 doubles, and 3 walks to 5 strikeouts. First baseman/second baseman Edison Mora had a 3-hit day that included a double to raise his OPS to .
Warren County, PAWarren Times Observer

Club champions crowned at CVCC

Four club champions were recently crowned at Conewango Valley Country Club. Andrew Gignac shot a 149 and beat Austin Stoddard on the first playoff hole to win the men’s club championship. Casey Vincent was third with a 152. Hallie Dubia shot an 80 to capture the women’s club championship. Mary...
SoccerBBC

Cymru Premier preview and round-up

Connah's Quay Nomads 1-0 Aberystwyth Town: Connah's Quay Nomads moved to the top of the table - for the time being at least - after a narrow win at home to Aberystwyth. Craig Curran's header ensured Nomads led 1-0 at the break and although they had chances to double their lead in the second - most notably Jamie Insall's bicycle kick striking the post - the champions secured a second win and inflicted Aber's first defeat.
Sportsbristownews.com

Lady Hornets vs Shidler

Ashley Burdick delivers a pitch. Cassie Halterman throws to base. Ashley Burdick goes for a run. Grace Slape ready to play. Katy Rodman goes for a homer. Morgan Steele playing defense.
Sportsbristownews.com

Lady Pirates

Molly Gill drops down a bunt. Mckenna Ingram delivers a pitch with Dustie Barnes on defense. Kinzie Williams drops a bunt against Poteau. Ava Yocham slides safely into third. Albaney Pritchard ready on defense. Ava Yocham drives a hit. Dustie Barnes drives a hit against Beggs. Abby Morgan delivers a...
PoliticsPosted by
KATC News

Krewe of Triton Royalty crowned

Saturday night, the Krewe of Triton royalty for Mardi Gras 2022 was crowned. This year's King Triton 42 is Kenny Inzerella, and Queen Triton 42 is Tiffany Tauzin. "Tonight is our royalty announcement for the Krewe of Triton," says Don Steveson, Captain. "We've already picked the King and the Queen, we're announcing them tonight, we have five Maids and we have five Duke's, they will also be announced and they'll get their medallions and the King and Queen will get their crowns and sashes."
SoccerBBC

Cymru Premier preview and round-up

Connah's Quay Nomads 1-0 Aberystwyth Town: Connah's Quay Nomads moved to the top of the table - for the time being at least - after a narrow win at home to Aberystwyth. Craig Curran's header ensured Nomads led 1-0 at the break and although they had chances to double their lead in the second - most notably Jamie Insall's bicycle kick striking the post - the champions secured a second win and inflicted Aber's first defeat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy