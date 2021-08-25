Who Are Meghan Markle's Parents? Everything You Need to Know About Doria Ragland & Thomas Markle Sr.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently taking some time off of work after welcoming their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quite a few things lined up when it comes to projects, and are expected to have a big 2022. For starters, Harry announced that he's writing his first memoir. On the Archewell website, the duke explained that he plans on sharing his story "not as the prince [he] was born but as the man [he has] become." Meanwhile, Meghan got the green light for a television project that she'd been working on. According to Deadline, the duchess will be a big part of an animated series titled "Pearl," that is slated for release on Netflix. Meghan will serve as executive producer for the series, which will feature a behind-the-scenes cast of talent from David Furnish to filmmaker Liz Garbus.