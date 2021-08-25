Family Discussions

Samantha loved watching her cats play. They ran with each other, and tackled each other, honing their skills. But Sadie seemed to always be set upon by both Lucy and Tom. Lucy was the “alpha” or oldest of the three. Tom was a male younger than Sadie and he was always pouncing and jumping on Sadie. Samantha told her father, “Dad, I feel sorry for Sadie. Both of the others always attack her.” Her dad replied, “Yes, but have you noticed that Sadie can run faster than either of the other two? She can also climb higher in the trees than the others. The challenge has made her stronger.”