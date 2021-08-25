Kobe Bryant Scored 68 Points In 15 Minutes At A Charity Game In China: “I Was Just Having Fun With All Of Them And Loved Hearing The Crowd Enjoy The Show We Put On”

Laker fans remember the year that the purple and gold acquired Gary Payton and Karl Malone. It felt like someone had turned on "video game trading" mode on their favorite basketball video game. Gary Payton had been a staple of the Seattle Supersonics run and gun brand of basketball. Karl Malone was a dominant, future hall of fame player who with John Stockton created perhaps the most consistent 1-2 punch in NBA history. The Lakers road to a title seemed like a foregone conclusion or a coronation. Laker fans know that did not happen, as LA lost to the Pistons in the NBA finals.