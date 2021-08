Who better to kick off the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally of 2021 than the biker legend and daughter of the “King of Flames,” Jody Perewitz?. This year, Perewitz graces the Rally not only as a respected rider but as the Grand Marshal of the entire event. Only the second-ever female Grand Marshal, Perewitz, commonly called the “fastest woman on two wheels” follows the late Jessi Combs, otherwise known as the “fastest woman on four wheels.” Combs acted as the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Sturgis Rally, just two years before her untimely death. While Combs broke race records in cars, Perewitz mirrors her dedication to speed on motorcycles. To date, Perewitz holds 15 Land Speed records and one World Record.