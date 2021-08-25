Cancel
Economy

Bristow Tag Agency to permanently close

bristownews.com
 5 days ago

Monday afternoon, the Bristow Tag Agency announced via social media platform Facebook that it will permanently close after end of business this Friday, August 27th. The notice stated the owner’s desire to retire and to allow additional family working for the business to spend more time with their families. The four-day notice of closure concerned many within the community, leaving them to wonder why and how far they may be required to travel for agency services.

www.bristownews.com

