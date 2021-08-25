Special meeting held to discuss pool

The Cavalier County Commission met Tuesday morning, August 17. The road supervisor position and the drought declaration were the main items on the agenda. Commissioner Nick Moser and Commissioner Greg Goodman met with Terry Johnston, road supervisor, last week to discuss salary for taking on the supervisory responsibility of the roadmen, relieving the commissioners of the day-to-day oversight. A figure was not decided upon yet, so they plan to meet again over the next several weeks to arrive at a firmer number. Commissioner Dave Zeis was not convinced that a supervisor is needed at this time. Moser felt that it was important to have a road supervisor in order to maintain consistency. He spoke with all of the roadmen individually, and they all agree that there are differences between districts in the way they are run. Moser wanted to see all roadmen treated equally and handled equally across the district. Dick pointed out that the problem lies with commissioners sometimes overstepping their bounds in dealing with roadmen outside their district. Sometimes, commissioners get involved in situations that should be handled by the supervisor. Goodman pointed out that the public sees the difference from one district to another. County commissioners should not be directly supervising their roadmen, and other counties don’t do it. Goodman felt that he should bring complaints from constituents to Johnston, Johnston would talk to the roadman, and then he would follow up with Johnston on the issue. Commissioners always have and will continue to listen to the constituents’ issues and decide and sort through what will go to Johnston to be done.