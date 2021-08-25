Cancel
Special meeting held to discuss pool

bristownews.com
 5 days ago

The Bristow City Council held a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, for the purpose of discussing impovements planned for the Bristow City Swimming pool. A presentation was given by Dana Schuler Drummond and Susan Pierce, of Sharp Shooter Communications, to the council, regarding a grant they are working on to help with the improvements planned for the pool. The grant is for the amount of $500,000 with the city matching that amount. Drummond stated that in order for the grant to be approved, the city would need the community's support ralling behind them to get the pool up and running.

