Chances increase for systems to potentially develop into next named storms

By Jayme King
fox35orlando.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - As we approach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on September 10th, it's not surprising that the tropics are "fully involved" right now. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking 3 systems, two of which could become our next named storms "Ida" and "Julian". The two areas we're watching out in the distant East Atlantic will stay in that area, far removed from the islands and the U.S. coastline.

State
Florida State
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Extreme Weather#Storm Team Weather#Central Floridians#Nhc#Fox 35 News
Brewing tropical system in Caribbean may take aim at US Gulf Coast

"The overall environment appears to be quite favorable for development perhaps as early as Friday, but more likely Saturday," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. AccuWeather Global Weather Center – August 26, 2021 – A tropical wave sweeping through the Caribbean Sea has a high likelihood of becoming a named...
Buckle up, Florida: NOAA says September is the most hurricane-prone month

ORLANDO, Fla. - We're halfway through the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and there have already been 12 named storms. But apparently, we haven't seen anything yet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that September is the most hurricane-prone month, with as many major hurricane landfalls as August and October combined. Texas and Louisiana are "prime targets" for pre-August major hurricanes, the agency said.
Hurricane Larry forms, expected to become powerful Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry has formed in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Larry is located west southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands packing winds of 75 mph. Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph. "Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the...
Tropical system churning near Central America

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Caribbean that could have interest to the Rio Grande Valley next week. Forecasters say the wave has circulation, but disorganized thunderstorms and is near the Nicaragua coast. The wave is expected to drift slowly northwest along the Honduras coast,...
K945

Can Cattle Climb Trees? Hurricane Ida Puts LA Cow to The Test

Now that the waters forced and dumped into our state by the incredible force of Hurricane Ida are starting to to recede back into the Gulf of Mexico, we're starting to see more and more damage. Along with the damage, however, have come several strange discoveries. So far, the weirdest has got to be the tale of the tree-climbing bovine from St. Bernard Parish.
Cow wedged in tree from flooding caused by Hurricane Ida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Rescuers in boats, helicopters, and high-water trucks brought hundreds of people trapped by Hurricane Ida's floodwaters to safety Monday and utility repair crews rushed in after the furious storm swamped the Louisiana coast and ravaged the electrical grid in the stifling, late-summer heat. Residents living amid...
96.5 KVKI

Can Cattle Climb Trees? Hurricane Ida Puts LA Cow to The Test

Now that the waters forced and dumped into our state by the incredible force of Hurricane Ida are starting to to recede back into the Gulf of Mexico, we're starting to see more and more damage. Along with the damage, however, have come several strange discoveries. So far, the weirdest has got to be the tale of the tree-climbing bovine from St. Bernard Parish.
Q&A: CSU expert discusses Hurricane Ida, 2021 season

Hurricane Ida on its final approach to landfall in Southeastern Louisiana (Courtesy Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere) When Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, it knocked out power for millions of people — including the entire city of New Orleans. The storm is now one of the most powerful to ever impact the continental U.S.
UGA Skidaway Institute and NOAA join forces to improve hurricane forecasts

Scientists from the University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are working together to operate a team of uncrewed marine vehicles to improve hurricane forecasts. Autonomous underwater vehicles, or "gliders," operated by UGA Skidaway Institute, are working in conjunction with NOAA-operated Saildrone Explorers travelling on the ocean surface. Working together, the two types of drones are able to monitor ocean conditions around and within storms, from the atmosphere down to the sea floor. They will provide hurricane forecasters with a rich data set to use to improve hurricane forecasts.
Lake Huron sinkhole may hold secrets to how Earth got its oxygen

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Could Lake Huron hold the secret to Earth's abundance of life?. Scientists tested a new theory about the gradual increase in oxygen over billions of years on the planet in a sinkhole in the Great Lakes, discovering a previously unconsidered link between the length of daylight and the planet's supply of breathable air.
