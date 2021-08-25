Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Domestic homicide could rise as Covid restrictions ease, policing bodies warn

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GeDv9_0bcJJFah00
Authorities must be prepared for an increased risk of domestic homicides, policing bodies warn (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Authorities must be prepared for an increased risk of domestic homicides as some abusers’ control is taken away amid eased coronavirus restrictions, policing bodies have warned.

Some 163 domestic homicides and 38 suspected suicides of victims of domestic abuse were reported by police in the year to March 31, according to new research from the Domestic Homicide Project.

The figures show that rates of domestic homicides are “entrenched and enduring” but did not rise significantly during the first year of the pandemic.

But the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and College of Policing say the rates are unacceptable and warn of an increased risk of deaths as some abusers regain access to their victims as society reopens.

Their report also warns that financial pressures arising from Covid-19, its mental health legacy and delays to court cases are also likely to continue to be reflected in domestic abuse, domestic homicide and victim suicide.

And they said forces must remain alert to ‘Covid-blaming’, with some suspects having used the pandemic as an excuse or defence for their behaviour and others having “weaponised” it as a tool of control.

But they also believe that emerging from lockdown could help reduce the risk in some cases by opening up access to support networks and making abuse more visible.

All police forces in England and Wales responded to requests for information on domestic homicides – including murder from a current or ex-partner, family member and child deaths in a domestic setting, and suspected suicides of victims.

It is the first time data on apparent suicides of victims with a known history of domestic abuse has been captured.

Dr Lis Bates, who led the Home Office-funded research, said there has been a slight increase in the number of domestic homicides of an adult family member by another relative since April.

The senior research fellow at the Open University, told a media briefing an “informed guess” is that it is perhaps linked to “families being able to get together again who haven’t been living together during Covid”.

NPCC lead for domestic abuse, Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, said: “We do know from other research that some of the protective measures around Covid-19 like lockdown meant that estranged partners had less opportunity to abuse victims in a sort of face to face way.

“But we have seen increases in things like online digital-perpetrated abuse, but of course… many forces have been thinking about those abusers that they are aware of and… what they might do as lockdown measures ease, and there’s been a lot of contact with victims as well.”

The research also found that more than half of suspects (58%) in the cases were already known to police for some form of offending, and 48% had previously been reported to the police for domestic abuse.

Ms Rolfe said the research had identified a “greater than previously connected” link to a history of domestic abuse.

Their findings also support existing research that coercive and controlling behaviour is associated with higher risk of homicide.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of the victims were female, 76% of those with a known ethnicity were white and 90% of deaths occurred in urban areas.

Some 80% of the suspects were male, although in cases where a child had died more than half of the suspects were female.

Dr Bates said numbers “remain far too high”, with 14 victims dying at the hands of a partner or relative each month, and three apparent suicides of victims a month.

Nicole Jacobs, Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales, said lockdown measures created a “uniquely difficult and dangerous environment for victims of domestic abuse”.

She said: “Services remain hugely stretched and have been herculean in their efforts to support victims throughout the pandemic, often on a shoestring.

“What emergency funding was available has now largely ceased, but demand remains as high as ever.

“The report clearly highlights the increase in demand for support spikes after lockdown measures ease, as victims find opportunities to seek help – but it is at exactly this point that victims can be at highest risk.”

Anyone struggling can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free on 0808 2000 247, or via live chat, or the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or via [email protected]

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Suicide#Homicides#Police#Npcc#College Of Policing#The Home Office#The Open University#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Rockford, ILrockrivertimes.com

Police investigate homicide in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead and man hospitalized with self-inflicted wounds. At approximately 8:10 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, Rockford officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Bruce Street for reports of two possible gunshot victims. Officers...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Deaths of police officer and son treated as suspected murder-suicide

The deaths of a police officer and his three-year-old son in Kidderminster are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide. West Mercia police assistant chief constable Damian Barratt said that although the deaths of David Louden, 39, and Harrison Louden were originally treated as unexplained, the force was now satisfied no other parties had been involved.
LotteryPosted by
The Independent

Lotto winner killed by husband in murder suicide, police say

A Californian woman who won more than $2 million (£1.4 million) in a lottery last year has reportedly been murdered by her husband in Oklahoma along with her young daughter. Tiffani Hill, aged 31, was with her one-year-old daughter Leanne when her husband, 42-year-old John Donato, fired at her and Leanne on 30 July. He afterwards shot and killed himself.
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Husband And Wife Jump Off Bridge With 2 Children In Suicide Pact

A man and his wife took their own lives last week by jumping with their two children into a river in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh — an incident which police said was caused by family disputes. The bodies of 38-year-old Kanchi Satish and their 2-year-old daughter, Bindu Sri...
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Oxygen

Family Believes Body Of Missing Teen Found, Final Moments Captured On Facetime

Family members of a missing Oklahoma teen, whose final moments were captured on a Facetime video call, say their search may finally be over. Haylie Gonzalez, 17, disappeared after attending a Fourth of July party thrown by Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez, as previously reported. Bonilla-Lopez, 18, was charged after he confessed to shooting the teen and live-streaming Gonzalez as she succumbed to her injuries in the passenger’s seat of his car.
PetsInternational Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Boy In Front Of His Friends, Child’s Half-Eaten Body Found

The half-eaten body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a forest after he was attacked and dragged away by a leopard in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The boy had gone with his friends to graze cattle in a forest Monday when the incident took place. The police said the leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes, while the victim and his friends were roaming around, unaware of the animal's presence. The leopard then jumped on the boy and dragged him away, the Free Press Journal reported.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Housekeeper

Bangladeshi actress Semon Hasan Eka was arrested for torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital city, late last month. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. Eka is also facing drug possession charges. The Dhallywood star was arrested on July 31 at her apartment in Rampura,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy