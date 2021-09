SARASOTA- The Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court has temporarily suspended Jury Trials because of the COVID-19 spike. The 12th Judicial Circuit includes Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto Counties. Chief Judge Charles Roberts suspended all jury trials until August 30th due to the need to limit the number of people in each courthouse to protect the community from possible exposure. The court will give a minimum two weeks’ notice when it determines cases are on the decline and jury trials can resume.