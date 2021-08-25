Why Is Ryanair Pulling Out Of Northern Ireland?
Ryanair is to end serving Belfast – and therefore Northern Ireland – by the end of the summer. It has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the country’s largest city for years. Despite protesting Air Passenger Duty and insufficiently good financial incentives, it really comes down to performance not being up to expectations. It’s a stark reminder of how recovery is still very slow in the UK – even for leisure demand.simpleflying.com
