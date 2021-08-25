Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Is Ryanair Pulling Out Of Northern Ireland?

By James Pearson
simpleflying.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyanair is to end serving Belfast – and therefore Northern Ireland – by the end of the summer. It has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the country’s largest city for years. Despite protesting Air Passenger Duty and insufficiently good financial incentives, it really comes down to performance not being up to expectations. It’s a stark reminder of how recovery is still very slow in the UK – even for leisure demand.

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Uk#Air Passenger Duty#Ulcc#Belfast International#Polish#Tui#Aer Lingus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Related
TravelBBC

New destinations added to Northern Ireland travel green list

A further seven destinations have been added to Northern Ireland's travel green list. The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland were added at 04:00 BST on Monday. Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from those destinations does not need to quarantine, although they must fulfil other criteria. Montenegro and...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Why Is British Airways Proposing A New Airline At Gatwick?

British Airways ceased short-haul flying from London Gatwick in April 2020, focusing instead on Heathrow. Although discussed for years, it has been revealed that it may create a lower-cost unit to operate from Gatwick, enabling a more cost-effective platform to compete more successfully. We take a look at the situation.
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

BA Lite could revolutionise budget flying by reintroducing some class

Brexit, James Corden and wind farms: these are the only three evergreen topics that get people more hot under the collar than British Airways. It’s been many years since there was anything approaching nuance or balance in the debate on our flagship airline. You either believe that it’s a reassuring presence in the sky that you have everlasting fealty to. Or you believe that it is a dinosaur with wings (a pterodactyl if you insist) that has failed to keep pace with leading international airlines on long haul routes or European short-haul budget rivals.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Data: British Airway’s London Gatwick operations

British Airways is exploring the possibility of replacing its short-haul operation at London Gatwick (LGW) with a new low-cost subsidiary, which would run alongside its long-haul network from the airport. The carrier suspended flights from the UK’s second-largest airport on April 1, 2020 as the COVID-19 crisis deepened and in...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

The Aviation Impact Of Montenegro’s UK Red List Addition

United Kingdom’s addition of Montenegro to its red list has prompted some interesting consequences in the aviation industry in Montenegro and beyond, with airlines serving Croatia and Serbia also affected. Montenegro goes on the red list. Montenegro is going on the UK’s red list starting Monday at 04:00 due to...
PoliticsBBC

Ireland's Naval Service marks its 75th anniversary

Grace Fanning wanted to be a farmer, but her mother said there were neither jobs nor money in agriculture, so she should become a teacher. Instead, she joined the navy. The County Carlow native is now the captain of LÉ Róisín, an off-shore patrol vessel and one of nine ships in the fleet of the Irish Naval Service, which is marking its 75th anniversary.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Croatia Airlines Responded To Ryanair’s Arrival In Zagreb

Ryanair’s arrival in Zagreb Airport has so far provoked a limited response by the national airline that is based there, Croatia Airlines. The airline issued a strongly-worded public letter of concern to Zagreb Airport, but the airport has, so far, not caved into Croatia Airlines’ demands. Ryanair is launching 24...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries could be added to the red list?

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.An update is expected on or around 25 August, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s red list of “unsafe” holiday destinations.A total of 60 countries and territories are rated red at present. But which destinations are most at risk of being downgraded from amber to red this time around? Here’s what we know so far.Which countries are on the red list right now?There are currently 60 territories on the red list. Arrivals from these countries still need to quarantine...
TravelBBC

Covid: Calls to investigate cost of travel tests in Wales

A Welsh MP has asked the Competition and Markets Authority to investigate the lack of choice when ordering a PCR Covid test for travel in Wales. David TC Davies says people in England are able to "shop around different providers" to save money. People returning to Wales must use a...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Covid-19 rates for Wales and Northern Ireland highest since January

Around two-thirds of all local areas in the UK are currently recording a rise in rates. Wales and Northern Ireland are recording their highest rates of new cases of Covid-19 since January, as the third wave of coronavirus continues to pick up pace across the country, new figures show. Fermanagh...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Northern Ireland's summer surge figures make for grim reading

The statistics associated with the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland paint a grim picture. Northern Ireland has the highest infection rate and lowest vaccination rate in the UK. And since the current swell in cases began at the start of July, we have had the highest death rate in the...
WorldNursing Times

Pay decision for Northern Ireland nurses ‘not possible’ before October

A final decision on pay uplifts for nurses in Northern Ireland on the Agenda for Change contract will “not be possible before October”, according to warnings from unions. The Royal College of Nursing said that, despite hopes of a 3% increase broadly in line with other UK countries, it was “extremely concerned” about how it would be funded.
Trafficthehighlandsun.com

Wrightbus creates 300 extra jobs at Northern Ireland base

Three hundred workers are being taken on by Wrightbus as the company accelerates its plans for growth in a new era of zero-emission transport. “We are firmly back in business, creating jobs,” said Jo Bamford, son of Lord Bamford, the JCB chairman and owner, who rescued the business in 2019 when the workforce numbered only 56. The new jobs will take employee numbers at its plant in Ballymena to more than 900.
WorldBBC

Texas firm to create 153 jobs in Northern Ireland over four years

A US firm is to set up a technology engineering centre in Northern Ireland, creating 153 jobs over four years. Founded in Austin, Texas, Workrise matches skilled labour contractors to companies that require staff for time-bound projects. Invest NI offered the company £994,500 towards the creation of the jobs. Economy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy