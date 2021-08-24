SignatureCare Emergency Center Honors Its ‘Superheroes’ as It Battles COVID-19
HOUSTON, TX – SignatureCare Emergency Center has kicked off a program to honor its front-line employees, including doctors, nurses, registration, radiology, and all support staff as they battle COVID-19. Called “Superheroes Work Here”, the program is aimed at recognizing and honoring the tremendous efforts of these front-line employees who go above and beyond every day in the fight against the deadly infection.ercare24.com
Comments / 0