It’s been a slow couple of years for blockbuster movies. But with the likes of Black Widow and The Suicide Squad hitting the big screen recently, movie-goers almost feel a sense of normality in the air. There are some exciting films on the horizon, too, with the likes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home all expected to hit the big screen before the end of the year. We say “expected” because there have been so many delays over the last two years that we should take nothing for granted.