The makers of Magnum ice cream are facing the brunt of Chinese netizens as unlike Europe their premium ice creams in China are made using ‘inferior and cheaper’ ingredients

The makers of sweet and tasty Magnum ice cream, Unilever, are experiencing the wrath of the bitter truth. After a month of intense online speculation, the ice cream giant has admitted Magnum ice creams in China are not made with fresh milk. Of course, they are now defending themselves for using a combination of milk powder and water for reasons like the stability of milk supply, quality control, and export demand; but the consumer is cheated and furious! The materials used for the Chinese market are cheaper, instead of the concentrated skim milk for the same brand products in Europe.