Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The makers of Magnum ice cream are facing the brunt of Chinese netizens as unlike Europe their premium ice creams in China are made using ‘inferior and cheaper’ ingredients

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe makers of sweet and tasty Magnum ice cream, Unilever, are experiencing the wrath of the bitter truth. After a month of intense online speculation, the ice cream giant has admitted Magnum ice creams in China are not made with fresh milk. Of course, they are now defending themselves for using a combination of milk powder and water for reasons like the stability of milk supply, quality control, and export demand; but the consumer is cheated and furious! The materials used for the Chinese market are cheaper, instead of the concentrated skim milk for the same brand products in Europe.

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Creams#Food Drink#Chinese#Unilever#European#Baidu#Global Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EconomyInternational Business Times

Global Economy: Can China’s New Regulatory Drive Actually Boost Emerging Markets?

As China continues to enact new laws that deepen the state’s oversight over its largest businesses, global investors are asking whether the new laws can actually benefit other emerging markets. This comes as the Chinese government has continued to rattle markets in recent weeks with regulatory crackdowns aimed at the country’s technology titans.
Public Healthtexasbreaking.com

Beijing Still Maintain That COVID-19 Did Not Originate In China

A United States Intelligence Report to find out the origin of the deadly coronavirus was ordered by President Joe Biden months ago, and he is expecting to have the complete version anytime soon. So far, no initial findings from the report have been released to the public yet. As the...
Educationtheedgemarkets.com

1.01 billion Chinese people are netizens, fueling China's online economy: report

(Aug 27): About 1.01 billion people, more than 70 percent of Chinese mainland population, are internet users, data from a newly released report revealed, which reflects China's stunning development of the internet industries which have made a significant contribution to the country's economic transition, Global Times reported. By the end...
EconomyCoinDesk

Digital Yuan Used in China’s Domestic Futures Market for First Time: Report

The interbank payment using the e-CNY afforded a zero cost, efficient and convenient payment option in real time, according to the report. China’s digital yuan has been used to pay storage fees to a delivery warehouse in the Chinese city of Dalian, marking the first use of its kind within the domestic futures market.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

China Telecom jumps 34% on Shanghai debut, defying weak market

SHANGHAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp surged 34% on its Shanghai debut on Friday, defying a bearish market after raising $7.3 billion in the world's biggest stock listing so far this year. Shares of the Chinese telecom giant, which is blacklisted by the U.S. government due to alleged...
BusinessMySanAntonio

China ride-hailing giant Didi puts Europe expansion on hold

Didi Global suspended plans to expand in Europe partly because of government concerns over how the Chinese ride-hailing company handles passenger data, according to a person familiar with the matter. Plans to challenge Uber in Europe, including several British cities, have stalled and some jobs will be cut, said the...
SciencePosted by
Vice

Why China Is Struggling to Make the Lab Leak Theory Go Away

Robert Redfield has a lot of questions. The virologist and former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to know what happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, especially in the months before the emergence of COVID-19 in the same city. But China’s answers didn’t satisfy him.
AgricultureStreet.Com

China-Australia Relations: Chinese Buyers Defy Beijing-Canberra Blues To Say 'Bonza' To Farmland Down Under

Stable returns and a growing demand for food and other agricultural products in China are likely to spur Chinese investment in Australian farmland, according to analysts. As of March, returns on investment in this sector had risen 8.46 per cent year on year, with income contributing 5.15 per cent and appreciation returns 3.17 per cent, according to an index compiled by the Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV).
Businesssiliconangle.com

Didi suspends European expansion plans amid ongoing drama with Chinese authorities

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. is reported to have suspended plans to launch in the U.K. and Europe amid its ongoing drama with Chinese authorities. The Telegraph reported today that staff working on the expansion plans in the U.K. have been told that they may be made redundant because of plans to put expansion on hold for at least a year.
Public Healthwsau.com

Taiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders grew more than expected in July and the government said the outlook for the island’s tech goods remains strong on demand for high-end chips, though it warned the spread of COVID-19 variants may further disrupt global supply chains. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of...
Agriculturehawaiitelegraph.com

Small watermelons are big business for Beijing farmers

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Watermelons have brought Beijing farmer Li Wanbo 300,000 yuan (about 46,200 U.S. dollars) this summer alone, a great leap from when he worked in the city proper with a monthly salary of 4,000 yuan. "I grew up with watermelons," said the 29-year-old man from Panggezhuang,...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

Hard lesson for U.S. investors: Chinese companies don't make the rules in China

Beijing's regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech companies has revealed to American investors fundamental differences in the relationship each country's government has with its corporations. The U.S. government "often acts as a servant to business interests," while Chinese authorities may want businesses to sacrifice profits in order to meet national development...

Comments / 0

Community Policy