iOFFICE and SpaceIQ Combine to Create Industry's Most Comprehensive Workplace Experience and Asset Management Solutions Portfolio

JCMR provides the Real Estate Asset Management Software market size information and market trends along with factors and parameters impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed better Real Estate Asset Management Software business decisions. Some of the key players in the Real Estate Asset Management Software market are: – Juniper Square, Investor Management Services, View The Space, Archibus, Groundbreaker Technologies, Visual Lease, Trimble, Altus Group, Corrigo, AtlasX, CNERGY, Accruent, Zoho, Dealpath, Lucid, Dynamo Software, Display Systems.