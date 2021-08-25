iOFFICE and SpaceIQ Combine to Create Industry's Most Comprehensive Workplace Experience and Asset Management Solutions Portfolio
HOUSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- iOFFICE, an industry leader in workplace experience and asset management solutions, and SpaceIQ, a leading Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), space management, and employee experience provider, today announced that they have merged following strategic investments in the companies by global private equity firms Thoma Bravo and JMI Equity. Together, the combined organization will address a rapidly growing market opportunity through the most complete offering of smart platforms for managing corporate real estate, physical assets, and workplace experience.www.thehendersonnews.com
Comments / 0