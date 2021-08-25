Cancel
Longmont, CO

Little Falls Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Passes

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 5 days ago
Former Little Falls girls basketball coach Jerry Cool Sr. has passed away at the age of 87 at his home in Longmont, Colorado. Jerry led Little Falls to State Championships in 1980, 1984 and 1985. Jerry's son, Jerry Cool Jr. is a former head girls basketball coach at St. Cloud Cathedral.

