Little Falls Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Passes

The St. Cloud area will be well represented in the Class C State Amateur baseball tournament. The tournament starts this weekend (August 21) and will be played in Waconia, Hamburg and Chaska. The Richmond Royals will play the Dumont Saints at 4:30 p.m. in Waconia Saturday, the Sartell Muskies will play the Hutchinson Huskies at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Hamburg, the Foley Lumberjacks will match up with the Stark Longhorns at 4:30 p.m. in Chaska Saturday, the Maple Lake Lakers play the Milroy Irish at 7:30 p.m. Firday in Hamburg, the Luxemburg Brewers will play the St. Benedict Saints at 7 p.m. Saturday in Waconia, the Kimball Express will play the Union Hill Bulldogs at 11 a.m. Sunday in Waconia, the Paynesville Pirates will play the Austin Greyhounds at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Waconia, and the St. Stephen Steves will play the Princeton Panthers Sunday at 1:30 in Chaska.