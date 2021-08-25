The world's third busiest container port is back but the shipping crisis isn't over yet
One coronavirus case was all it took to shut down a critical part of the world's third busiest container port. Now, the Meishan terminal at the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in eastern China is back up and running, according to the state-owned company that manages the port. Operations resumed at midnight, ending a two-week long suspension, Jiang Yipeng, deputy general manager of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Group, said at a press conference on Wednesday.www.kitv.com
