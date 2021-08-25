The 6 Best Bitcoin Betting Sites You Should Try Out in 2021

"Even if someone you know is asking you to invest, it could be a scam..." People want to know every day how to get into crypto, where to invest, what to buy, what is safe, what isn’t etc. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer and the risk in crypto is that any recommendations – whilst made in good faith and accurate at the time of making – might quickly change. A good exchange might get hacked, a founder may steal investor’s money and then exit, or regulations might kick in which mean that users suddenly have to withdraw their money, or accounts get frozen. All of these scenarios have happened and it’s not looking like it will be smooth sailing going forward.