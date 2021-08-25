Cancel
New York Jets Flight Connections 8/25/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. More bad news for the New York Jets, as another free agent acquisition has gone down. It was announced yesterday that defensive end Vinny Curry is now also lost for the season, joining Carl Lawson. As of right now, Curry, Lawson, and Davis - all free agent acquisitions - will now miss extensive time this year. As mentioned earlier, Lawson and Curry will miss the season, but Jarrad Davis will miss at least six weeks himself. It’s a tough blow for the Jets and Robert Saleh’s defense. Could he potentially be cursed? No, but it sure seems like that conspiracy could hold water if this keeps up. The team will now rely on even more rookies and inexperienced players to play a vital role this season. It’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out. With that, here are your links to the team today.

www.ganggreennation.com

