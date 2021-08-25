Post-Brexit: how has data protection compliance changed?

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: MegaFon's Q2; Aryaka's new man; connectivity in Croydon. As Brexit has more or less destroyed its data relationship with the European Union, the UK is now looking much further afield and is hoping to be able to announce new "multi-billion pound global data partnerships" with the US, Australia, South Korea, Dubai and ï¿½ get this ï¿½ Colombia. It also hopes to add India, Brazil, Kenya and Indonesia to the sun-kissed list at some point. The aim is to develop "data adequacy" partnerships that in theory will make it easier for UK organizations to exchange data with important markets, without having to worry too much about all that irksome compliance stuff. John Edwards, who is described in the government press release as an "international privacy expert," has been named as "preferred new Information Commissioner" to oversee the proposed scheme. Trumpeting the plans, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Now that we have left the EU I'm determined to seize the opportunity by developing a world-leading data policy that will deliver a Brexit dividend for individuals and businesses across the UK." Other recent Brexit-related dividends in the UK include a drying up of McDonald's milkshakes and a lack of chicken at Nando's. (See Eurobites: UK personal data at risk post-Brexit, warns privacy activist, Eurobites: Brussels plans pan-EU cyber unit and Eurobites: Brexit bill shock as EE reinstates roaming charges in Europe.)