Post-Brexit: how has data protection compliance changed?

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreelance business and technology journalist Graham Jarvis explores how data protection compliance has changed post-Brexit. While much of The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) have been incorporated into UK law, it’s still important to consider what has changed in terms of how companies – particularly UK-based ones – ensure compliance to data protection regulations. It was argued in 2017 by Index Engines that GDPR puts personal data back in the hands of citizens. This raises the question: “Does this still apply?”

