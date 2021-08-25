Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Utilising a post-breach mindset for ransomware

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Armour, senior advisor, and Edgard Capdevielle, CEO of Nozomi Networks, discuss how a post-breach mindset can lend itself towards efficient ransomware attack preparation. It’s 3am, and you’re fast asleep when you hear your cell phone ring. Why is your CISO calling at this time? It’s a scenario no CEO wants to experience, and it can only mean one thing – your company is under attack: a cyber attack. Unfortunately, because of a mass onslaught of ransomware, incidents like these are happening every day. It’s happened to many of us and too many other CEOs around the world.

www.information-age.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Information Security#Ransomware#Cyberattack#Economy#Ciso#Colonial Pipeline
Related
EconomyItproportal

Ransomware groups set sights on large corporations

Ransomware operators are setting their sights on large corporations, as the number of attacks surges worldwide, a new report from security firm Barracuda Networks suggests. The report states that the volume of ransomware attacks rose 64 percent year-on-year, totalling 121 incidents detected in-house since August 2020. Of that number, 40 percent targeted large multi-national businesses, compared to just 14 percent a year ago.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Ransomware attacks are increasing dramatically

It’s not just that ransomware attacks have increased dramatically compared to the previous year and the ransom sums continue to skyrocket. Cyber ​​criminals are also increasingly targeting critical infrastructures and attempting to optimize their campaigns and cause maximum damage by attacking the software supply chain. These are the results of the security company Barracuda Networks, which has evaluated 121 ransomware incidents over the past 12 months – an increase of 64 percent within one year.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

What businesses can do to combat ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks have bitten a gaping hole in the pockets of businesses who are having to pay extortionate ransoms in response to highly targeted attacks by sophisticated criminal organizations. The problem has only worsened with the onset of mass remote working. The extension of the office’s boundaries into online and remote locations has exposed severe vulnerabilities, and criminals are all too willing to take advantage.
Public SafetyComputer Weekly

More data breaches in Australia arising from ransomware

The number of data breaches in Australia arising out of ransomware attacks grew by 24% during the first half of 2021, underscoring the growing threats posed by the global proliferation of ransomware in recent years. According to Office of the Australian Information Commissioner’s (OAIC) latest Notifiable data breaches report, the...
EducationeSchool Online

How to protect your district from ransomware attacks

As with almost every industry, COVID-19 has required educational institutions to embrace digital technology for remote learning and student, teacher, and internal administrative meetings and collaboration. Web applications are adapting the learning experience, and streamlining the way educational institutions work. K-12, college, and university campuses are increasingly reliant upon these...
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Why Ransomware Protection Should Start with User Awareness

Ransomware is now the biggest threat to UK businesses, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Throughout the pandemic, breaches have soared as threat actors targeted distracted home workers and insecure devices and networks. For many smaller businesses, a serious ransomware attack could represent an existential threat. In this context, security operations (SecOps) teams have plenty to keep them busy. But while monitoring for ever-changing tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), they must also remember the one constant in many attacks: human error.
Public Safetycyberscoop.com

FBI warns that Hive ransomware hackers are calling victims by phone

Americans already trying to avoid calls from telemarketers, call support scammers and long-winded in-laws now have another reason to ignore that ringing phone: ransomware hackers. Scammers affiliated with a digital extortion outfit known as Hive are using phone calls to dial victims who are infected with a malicious software strain...
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

More than a third of organizations have experienced a ransomware attack or breach

A recent International Data Corporation (IDC) survey found that more than one-third of organizations worldwide have experienced a ransomware attack or breach that blocked access to systems or data in the previous 12 months. Joseph Carson, chief security scientist and Advisory CISO at ThycoticCentrify, a Washington D.C.-based provider of cloud...
ComputersZDNet

Ransomware: Now attackers are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities

Cyber criminals are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities in their attempts to infect victims with ransomware – and the number of ransomware groups attempting to take advantage of unpatched networks is likely to grow. The remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-34527 and CVE-2021-1675) in Windows Print Spooler – a service enabled by...
ComputersCSO

Ransomware recovery: 8 steps to successfully restore from backup

According to a ransomware survey report released in June by Keeper Security, 49% of companies hit by ransomware paid the ransom—and another 22% declined to say whether they paid or not. Part of the reason is the lack of backups—specifically, the lack of usable backups. Backups must be safe from...
Technologycisco.com

Threat Protection: The REvil Ransomware

The REvil ransomware family has been in the news due to its involvement in high-profile incidents, such as the JBS cyberattack and the Kaseya supply chain attack. Yet this threat carries a much more storied history, with varying functionality from one campaign to the next. The threat actors behind REvil...
Leon PanettaPosted by
HIT Consultant

Ransomware in Healthcare: The Costly Reality of Withstanding Hackers

How much larger a percentage of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) can healthcare command?. This isn’t a rhetorical question, even if it may be difficult to come up with a direct answer. After all, between 1960 and 2018, healthcare increased as a percentage of GDP from a modest 5 percent to more than triple that at almost 18 percent. Over that time period, healthcare economists noticed the rise in healthcare costs and regularly rang the alarm bells with increasing levels of concern. That, we can be sure, had as much impact on healthcare costs as screaming at the tides to recede.
Public Safetyinformation-age.com

Double-extortion ransomware: the new trend for businesses to prepare for

Chris Huggett, senior vice-president EMEA at Sungard Availability Services, discusses what to consider about double-extortion ransomware. As technology continues to be embedded into all walks of life, our homes, businesses, governments and entire country critical infrastructures have become increasingly at risk of being digitally attacked. In the last twelve months alone, 37% of UK companies have reported a data breach incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), with 17% recording more than one incident.
Industrybleepingcomputer.com

Colonial Pipeline reports data breach after May ransomware attack

Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, is sending notification letters to individuals affected by the data breach resulting from the DarkSide ransomware attack that hit its network in May. The company says that it "recently learned" that DarkSide operators were also able to collect and exfiltrate...
Softwareprotocol.com

How indelible cloud storage could solve the ransomware problem

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about the week in cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: a ransomware deterrent, a surprise in Intel's latest chip and there's gold in them thar surveillance drones. The Big Story. Pay now, don't pay later. Ransomware...
Public SafetyData Center Knowledge

Facing Off with the Ransomware Conundrum

In the wake of the recent LockBit ransomware attempt on Accenture, it seems it is a matter of “when” rather than “if” cyberattacks might darken an organization’s door. Word spread earlier this month of an attempt by hackers to extort consulting firm Accenture to the tune of $50 million in...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

The Role of Cryptocurrency in Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks are on the rise and have recently been front page news with attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, JBS Food and Kaseya. This ever-evolving malware can encrypt your files and block access to them. Previous ransomware attacks stole or accessed data and held that hostage while demanding a ransom and threatening to leak or sell the data.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Are We Past Peak Ransomware?

In this episode, Greg Wilson, CISO of Docupace, discussed the rise of ransomware during uncertain times (i.e. COVID pandemic), whether it’s here to stay, and how to prevent damage with security hygiene. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5UDKiGLlzxhiGnd6FtvEnm. Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-tripwire-cybersecurity-podcast. RSS: https://tripwire.libsyn.com/rss. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgTfY3TXF9YKE9pUKp57pGSTaapTLpvC3. In the latest episode of the Tripwire Cybersecurity podcast, I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy