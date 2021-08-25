Utilising a post-breach mindset for ransomware
Rich Armour, senior advisor, and Edgard Capdevielle, CEO of Nozomi Networks, discuss how a post-breach mindset can lend itself towards efficient ransomware attack preparation. It’s 3am, and you’re fast asleep when you hear your cell phone ring. Why is your CISO calling at this time? It’s a scenario no CEO wants to experience, and it can only mean one thing – your company is under attack: a cyber attack. Unfortunately, because of a mass onslaught of ransomware, incidents like these are happening every day. It’s happened to many of us and too many other CEOs around the world.www.information-age.com
Comments / 0