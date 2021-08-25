Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MDH urges mask wearing when among large crowds – even when outdoors

By Adam Uren
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkqRO_0bcIxpQa00
Keithminer, Flickr

Less than 48 hours before the return of the Minnesota State Fair, health officials are urging Minnesotans to wear face masks while in large crowds – even outdoors – in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID delta variant.

While the risk of transmission of COVID-19 is much lower when outdoors compared to inside, the return of outdoor festivals that puts large throngs shoulder to shoulder recently prompted the CDC to issue guidance for people to wear masks outdoors if they can't put six feet of distance between themselves and others.

Minnesota is currently approaching the peak of another virus wave, and so the risk of contracting the virus is higher than it was earlier in the summer. On Tuesday, Minnesota's Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Director of Infectious Diseases Kris Ehresmann advised Minnesotans to take precautions if they find themselves in a crowd.

"The circumstances in the settings that we know have always been higher risk continue to be so. Are there things we thought were safe that are looking less safe with delta? The crowded outdoor spaces, that is definitely the case," said Malcolm.

"We are seeing transmission in crowded outdoor settings," Ehresmann said. "With delta, when have large groups of people together, that can still be problematic. That's why CDC is responding to what we learn about this variant and recommending masking in crowded outdoor settings. That's because delta is different and we need to adapt to that."

Evidence in Minnesota of outdoor transmission at well-attended events has begun to emerge, albeit on a relatively small scale for now.

Ehresmann said that so far, MDH has traced nine cases of COVID-19 back to WE Fest, the outdoor country music festival in Detroit Lakes, three weeks ago, one of which resulted in the hospitalization of a 38-year-old.

There have also been 13 cases in Minnesota so far linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota two weeks ago – where there is a mixture of outdoor and indoor events.

However, South Dakota has seen COVID-19 cases triple in the two weeks since Sturgis, and there have been outbreaks at outdoor events in other parts of the country, with more than 60 cases linked to a music festival in Oregon in early July.

The Minnesota State Fair also has a mixture of outdoor and indoor activities, but those attending between Thursday and Labor Day will not be required to wear masks anywhere on the State Fairgrounds – even indoors – with State Fair officials instead urging people to "do what's right" and wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The State Fair also hasn't followed the likes of the Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis and SummerFest in Milwaukee in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry.

While there are places at the State Fair where you can keep plenty of distance from others, there likes of Judson and Carnes Avenue and the lower end of Underwood Street are known to be crowded at busy times, while indoor spaces like the Food and Dairy Buildings can get cramped.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Oregon State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
South Dakota State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Outdoors#Dairy#Mdh#The Minnesota State Fair#Minnesotans#Covid#Cdc#The State Fair#The Basilica Block Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Delta Variant ‘Changing The Game’ As CDC, MDH Recommend Outdoor Masks In High Transmission Areas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, with just a couple days to go before the return of the Minnesota State Fair, the state’s health department joined the Centers for Disease Control in recommending wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings in high transmission areas. According to MDH, 98% of Minnesota is in the high transmission category. “This is of course yet another indication that the highly infectious Delta variant is changing the game,” MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said. “We are at a point where we have a highly infectious virus causing a lot of illness in our state.” The recommendation applies to...
Minnesota StateKIMT

Masks now recommended in Minnesota for crowded outdoor settings

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health is now recommending masks be worn in crowded outdoor settings, as well as indoors. That recommendation applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people and comes as state health officials report 3,838 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths and as all but four Minnesota counties are listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as seeing either “substantial” or “high” levels of coronavirus transmission. That means the vast majority of counties in the state are seeing 50 or more new COVID cases a week per 100,000 people.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Report: A majority of Americans in highly vaccinated counties now live in COVID hot spots

"Don't think just because your county and your city is well vaccinated that this can't affect you." Two-thirds of Americans in highly vaccinated counties now live in coronavirus hot spots, according to an analysis by The Washington Post, as outbreaks of the highly transmissible delta variant — once concentrated in poorly vaccinated pockets — ignite in more populated and immunized areas.
Collegesumd.edu

UMD Encourages Masking at Crowded Outdoor Events

University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon S. Marinopoulos sent the following email to the campus community today:. The start of the Fall 2021 semester is now less than two weeks away. As our campus prepares for a full slate of in-person classes and events, we wanted to reiterate the critical importance of maintaining our collective vigilance against the spread of COVID-19. Our masking policy—announced Aug. 6—requires everyone to wear a mask in public indoor spaces and on Shuttle-UM buses, regardless of vaccination status. For unvaccinated individuals, masks are also required while outdoors in crowded spaces. Additionally, every member of our campus community—faculty, staff and students—is expected to comply with the University System of Maryland vaccine mandate. Followed effectively, these two protocols can help ensure a vibrant and engaging fall semester.
Public HealthChronicle

Duke to require masks at large outdoor events, masks "strongly recommended" outdoors

Masks will now be required at outdoor events with more than 100 people, according to a Thursday morning email to students. The email, sent to all undergraduate students by the Office of Student Affairs, supplemented an earlier message sent to the community by Provost Sally Kornbluth and Vice President for Administration Kyle Cavanaugh. This directive applies to the involvement fair to be hosted on East Campus Thursday afternoon and the Heatwave watch party on Abele Quad on Friday.
Oregon StateLa Grande Observer

Oregon to require masks outdoors in crowded public places

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown has expanded a mandatory mask order to include large outdoor gatherings as well as indoor gatherings. The new rule will go into effect Friday, Aug. 27, and includes everyone aged 5 and older regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated. Brown also is recommending masks for private outdoor gatherings, though they are not mandatory.
Educationaudacy.com

MDH: 'strongly urging' schools to mask indoors, keep distance

A serious warning from state health officials as the school year begins about the role of masks. They’re using the example of Albert Lea to stress that even without a statewide mandate districts should follow CDC guidance to have all students, teachers and staff mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, You Have to Wear a Mask Outside—Even If You're Vaccinated

As the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the U.S., officials across the country are getting increasingly concerned about the threat it poses. A couple of months ago, when COVID cases had dropped significantly—and vaccine rates were soaring—many states with mask mandates quickly abandoned them. However, with the Delta variant circulating everywhere, face masks are back in fashion again. A handful of states now have mask mandates for indoor spaces, including some that ask vaccinated people to mask up as well. But Oregon just became the first to introduce a new statewide mask mandate that applies to public outdoor spaces.
Posted by
LiveScience

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness dropped to 66% against delta, CDC finds

The delta variant has dealt a blow to COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness, which has dropped by about 25 percentage points since the variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S., a new study among healthcare workers finds. The study, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), found...
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Marin County, CAKGO

New masking rules urged for Marin Co. students and teachers, even outdoors

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County school and health officials are recommending students and teachers to mask up at all times when on campus, even outdoors. "Looking across the nation as schools reopen it's clear the Delta variant presents new challenges," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. "We've risen to challenges before by following the guidance and using common sense. Face covering is among the easiest and most effective tools we have."
Public Healthhot967.fm

Twin Cities Hospitals Reaching Capacity, Not Because Of COVID-19

(Twin Cities, MN) — Twin Cities hospitals are nearing intensive care unit and emergency room capacity but it’s not entirely because of coronavirus. ICU capacity at Twin Cities hospitals is over 97 percent, but only about seven-and-a-half of all hospital patients have coronavirus. Hospitals say the recent increase in capacity is leading to long ER wait times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy