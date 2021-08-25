Cancel
Plano, TX

Specialty grocery store Kiosk Brazil to relocate within Plano this fall

By William C. Wadsack
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Specialty grocery store Kiosk Brazil will relocate this fall to 915 W. Parker Road, Ste. 300, Plano. The store offers a range of Brazilian products, including brands such as Yoki, Lacta and Amafil as well as frozen meats, sausages, fresh cheese and more. Kiosk Brazil is moving from 901 W. Parker Road, Ste. 147, in the same retail development as its upcoming location. 469-737-9033. www.kioskbrazil.com.

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

#Kiosk#Food Drink#Brazilian
