Specialty grocery store Kiosk Brazil to relocate within Plano this fall
Specialty grocery store Kiosk Brazil will relocate this fall to 915 W. Parker Road, Ste. 300, Plano. The store offers a range of Brazilian products, including brands such as Yoki, Lacta and Amafil as well as frozen meats, sausages, fresh cheese and more. Kiosk Brazil is moving from 901 W. Parker Road, Ste. 147, in the same retail development as its upcoming location. 469-737-9033. www.kioskbrazil.com.plano.bubblelife.com
