West Allis, WI

A new mobile clinic seeks to widen access to ear care

By Matt Martinez
Posted by 
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 4 days ago
Organizers of a new mobile unit say they want to increase access to ear care and hearing screenings by breaking down financial and transportation barriers. The Mobile Audiology Clinic from HEAR Wisconsin, a nonprofit based in West Allis dedicated to preventing hearing loss and offering deafness resources, is a 36-foot-long bus capable of performing hearing tests for about 18 people an hour. Visitors can also receive assistance in getting such resources as hearing aids. The mobile clinic began in July.

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee, WI
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

Public Health Posted by
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: We created a support system during the pandemic. And we must keep it going.

I vividly remember the moment I realized the pandemic would drastically change our community. A Near West Side restauranteur informed me that he had to let go of 85% of his staff. Before I knew it, businesses left and right, not only in the Near West Side but across our city and country, were similarly forced to downsize staff and cut back, if not completely halt, operations.
Wisconsin State Posted by
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Wisconsin cities look to basic income to close racial, other wealth gaps

Towanda Perkins is a single mother with two grown sons. She works as an office manager at a nonprofit organization in Milwaukee. During the pandemic, she has seen many mothers with children who have lost their jobs and been evicted by landlords. Perkins is expecting to see more homelessness once the temporary halt on certain evictions issued by the CDC — recently extended to Oct. 3 — ends.
Milwaukee, WI Posted by
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: The pandemic revealed massive inequities in our food system. We are working to rebuild it better.

The COVID pandemic revealed inequities in our food system and relationship to food that have been around much longer than most would care to talk about. Our food system is the sum of many parts involving the production, processing, transport, consumption and disposal of food. Similarly, our relationships to food — and each other — are influenced by many things: culture and tradition, family and friends, local context and agriculture, socioeconomics, education and more.
Milwaukee, WI Posted by
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

NNS on ‘Lake Effect’: 5 things to do this August in Milwaukee neighborhoods

NNS’s Adam Carr joined WUWM and Joy Powers of “Lake Effect” for the August installment of our monthly “5 Things” feature. This month includes the grand opening of Escuela Verde’s Newline Café, the 10th annual Bronzeville Week, a virtual cooking class with Alexa Alfaro of Meat on the Street at Milwaukee Public Library’s Cargill Community Kitchen, the fifth annual Sylville Smith Bookbag Drive and classes with artist Rozalia Singh at the Arts@Large Café.

