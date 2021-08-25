A new mobile clinic seeks to widen access to ear care
Organizers of a new mobile unit say they want to increase access to ear care and hearing screenings by breaking down financial and transportation barriers. The Mobile Audiology Clinic from HEAR Wisconsin, a nonprofit based in West Allis dedicated to preventing hearing loss and offering deafness resources, is a 36-foot-long bus capable of performing hearing tests for about 18 people an hour. Visitors can also receive assistance in getting such resources as hearing aids. The mobile clinic began in July.milwaukeenns.org
