Bored? Get Lost In Hochatown’s Enormous Maze
How often do you hear a boring person unwilling to experience life say something stupid like "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma"? It's a travesty that some people are so plain, they can't enjoy the simple pleasures of finding stuff to do for themselves. Luckily, there's people like you and I to help guide their frustrated nothingness of existence into a life of entertainment. Today we head to Hochatown to experience an incredibly huge 29,000 square foot maze.klaw.com
