Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bored? Get Lost In Hochatown’s Enormous Maze

By Kelso
Posted by 
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How often do you hear a boring person unwilling to experience life say something stupid like "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma"? It's a travesty that some people are so plain, they can't enjoy the simple pleasures of finding stuff to do for themselves. Luckily, there's people like you and I to help guide their frustrated nothingness of existence into a life of entertainment. Today we head to Hochatown to experience an incredibly huge 29,000 square foot maze.

klaw.com

Comments / 0

KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maze#Design#Luxury Cars#Birthday Party#Restaurants#Bigfoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Visual ArtPosted by
106.9 KROC

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

When you enter the town of Vining Minnesota in Ottertail County, you aren't expecting to see a giant foot, but that is exactly what greets you from the side of Hwy 210. The Big Foot sculpture is one of many in the town created by artist Ken Nyberg. Ken grew up in the area, and worked as a foreman for Volden Construction, traveling across the U.S. building grain elevators. His metal sculpture creations first appeared in the 1980's, and were made from scrap metal just for fun. The Big Foot appeared in 1991, becoming the identifying landmark for the town of Vining.
Lawton, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

Panhandling Is Getting More Common In Lawton

It wasn't long after I first moved to Lawton in 2006 that I was approached in the Sheridan Road Walmart by someone asking for a little money. No big deal, people need help sometimes, and I was in a position where I could help with a few dollars. I had lived in a few big cities by that time so it wasn't out of the ordinary, but being in Lawton, panhandling comes at a disadvantage. It's not a big enough town to put down any real begging pressure.
WorldNarcity

These 6 Corn Mazes Near Ottawa Are The Perfect Places To Get Lost This Fall

Who knew getting lost could be so much fun? Here are six incredible corn mazes near Ottawa that you'll want to try to escape this fall. It is time to put on your flannel and check one more seasonal activity off your bucket list. There are so many outdoor labyrinths to try, like one that is perfect for Disney fans, or another that will have you feeling like Sherlock Holmes.
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Discover A Pristine Paradise When You Visit Southern California’s Dixon Lake

Who doesn’t love an outdoor spot that’s well taken care of? A pristine scene from the beaches to the water, Dixon Lake has a wealth of beauty to share with anyone adventuring here. Mark this one down for a future trip, because the views are worth the drive. Whether you need to connect with nature alone or you prefer to travel in a herd, a visit to Dixon Lake is a great way to get a little extra sunshine.
LifestyleIdaho State Journal

Finding My Way: From the mountains to the prairies

As a child I was a city kid living on the edge of Los Angeles. The city was smoggy and crowded, and I hated it. But then we explored the ethnic enclaves where the food was awesome and the music was awesomer. There were giant museums, which taught me some useful humility. Between the sports and the concerts and festivals, there was always something big going on.
TravelFast Company

Airbnb travel fantasies are weirder than ever

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, American restlessness has reached a fever pitch, and travel fantasies are getting wilder and wackier. That’s what we’ve gathered from recent data published by Airbnb. The home-and-vacation rental company shared insights gleaned from millions of user searches spanning 2019 to 2021, and interest in “quirky” rental properties has skyrocketed through the roof.
PoliticsTexas Monthly

Quiz: Which of These Weird Texas Town Names Are Real?

It’d be hard not to run into one or two oddly named cities or towns in Texas, a state with over a thousand incorporated municipalities. But as anyone who’s lived here long enough—or who’s driven past enough rangeland, roadkill, and starry skies knows—Texas is home to more than a few places with distinctly strange names. So why not find out whether you really did see an exit sign for Tuxedo or a distance marker to Cornbread? And did the magical waters of Wizard Wells really prompt a renaming of the town in the mid-1800s? Was Zipperlandville the land of zippers, a funny coincidence, or a place based in fiction? Test your knowledge of the nooks and crannies of the Lone Star State by guessing which of these quirky town names are real.
Travelluxurylaunches.com

For $80,000, the ‘No Time to Die’ travel experience lets you live like James Bond. Right from chasing cars to boat rides and secret missions, this experience will truly stir and shake things up.

What would you give to live like 007 James Bond? Thousands have fantasized about living life like the peerless spy, notorious womanizer, and masculine icon. Dreams do come true, sometimes for a cost; For nearly $80,000, you can live out the best 21 days of your life across a four-country, seven-cities vacation you’ll never forget. Over the course of 21 days, guests will be enthralled by private jet travel. The opulent experience will begin at 5-star safe houses and followed by rides in luxury supercars. How could guests be served anything other than the most delectable meals skillfully prepared by Michelin star chefs?
Lifestylethezoereport.com

Airbnb Just Revealed Its Quirkiest Roadside Stays & They’re Not At All What You’d Expect

There’s no doubt travel has changed in recent years. All the ways it’s changed, though, might be different than you think. Sure, people are increasingly looking to stay near home and get off the grid. But according to Airbnb, people are also searching for more unique experiences these days. The data supports that: Various types of unusual homes have seen massive growth as of late on the platform, including yurts (up 1,701 percent in search in March 2021, as compared to March 2019) and huts (up 1,379 percent). Thanks to this interest, the hosting site decided to make it easy on travelers by putting together a list of some of the most unique roadside stays available on Airbnb to inspire their next trip.
SciencePopular Mechanics

How to Conquer the Viral Milk Crate Challenge, According to Science

People online are sharing videos of their attempts at the latest viral craze: the milk crate challenge. The challenge involves stacking a series of milk crates to create a stairway, and attempting to climb up and down both sides without falling. It turns out there are some basic rules of...
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
KLAW 101

OKC Has A Fast & Furious Street Racing Scene

The year was 2001. I had just graduated high school. The mini-truck scene of lowered pickups on airbags, wild scalloped paint jobs, and enormous twenty inch wheels for the day were standard across every car club in town. Mens fashion was baggy jeans, oversized t-shirts, and the infamous Caesar hair cut. Womens fashion was the opposite... low rise tight jeans, baby-doll spaghetti strap tops, and the Rachel hairstyle was still a thing... and The Fast & The Furious was about to change the vehicle landscape for all of us.
Vermont Statemountaintimes.info

Watching the wave of day creep slowly across the planet

As I stood at the water’s edge, it felt like forever since I had been here. Between the rain and the rain and the rain, there have been pieces missing in my life this summer and, unfortunately, moments like this have been an enormous casualty. I hadn’t realized how much I had missed this moment until I stood in the darkness watching the sky turn a lighter shade of blue as it began the transition from night into day. The water was so still from the weight of the morning fog that I knew our upcoming paddle would be epically perfect. I took a deep breath to soak it all in and ugh, what was that smell?

Comments / 0

Community Policy