Iowa Airbnb is an Old Train Depot (With Active Train Track!) [GALLERY]

There’s no doubt travel has changed in recent years. All the ways it’s changed, though, might be different than you think. Sure, people are increasingly looking to stay near home and get off the grid. But according to Airbnb, people are also searching for more unique experiences these days. The data supports that: Various types of unusual homes have seen massive growth as of late on the platform, including yurts (up 1,701 percent in search in March 2021, as compared to March 2019) and huts (up 1,379 percent). Thanks to this interest, the hosting site decided to make it easy on travelers by putting together a list of some of the most unique roadside stays available on Airbnb to inspire their next trip.