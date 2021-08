Sally Davis joined an elite group of Rotarians when she received Rotary International’s “Service Above Self” Award. Rotary has 1.2 million members worldwide and only 250 receive this award annually. Immediate past president of Rotary District 6220, Scott Knaffla, presented the award. Davis is a past president of the Rotary Club of Marquette and is a current member of its Board of Directors on which she has served for many years. She serves Rotary District 6220 as chair of the grants committee writing grants, teaching grant writing, and mentoring grant writers. Recently, she has been a key leader in the Hurley Park playground project and the 4th of July parade. She serves on Marquette City Commission. (Submitted photo)