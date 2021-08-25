Yankees win again, Rays keep pace

The Tampa Bay Rays enjoyed a 6-1 homestand that culminated in a series victory over the Chicago White Sox. The Rays head to Philadelphia for a two-game set. The Rays have played very well and still hold a sizable lead in the division with 37 games remaining. However, the red hot New York Yankees are 4.0 games back and are on a 10 game winning streak. The Boston Red Sox trail by 6.5 games, but are holding onto the second American League Wild Card by a slim margin. The Toronto Blue Jays have dropped three of their last ten and sit 11.0 games back in the division with a wild card chance dwindling away. The Baltimore Orioles are on an 18 game losing streak and sit 31.5 games behind the Rays.