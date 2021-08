After an under-the-radar offseason by the Milwaukee Bucks, the team still has one matter to take on: resolve the long-term future of head coach Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer is currently slated to coach the upcoming season on the final year of his contract deal with the Bucks. Even as rumors swirled over Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference playoff push that he would be fired if the team failed to pull off a deep playoff run, he silenced such critics by leading the team to NBA title triumph.