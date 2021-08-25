Jets legend Joe Klecko edged out for Hall of Fame nomination
Joe Klecko won’t be a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee next year. The former Jets defensive linemen missed the cut to be the Class of 2022’s senior nominee, this time losing to Raiders receiver Cliff Branch. The senior nominee is reserved for players whose careers ended at least 25 years ago. While the voting totals weren’t released, Branch “edged out” Klecko for the spot, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.jetswire.usatoday.com
