Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Taylor Swift Joins TikTok – And Her Dress Instantly Sells Out

By Christian Allair e
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Swifties, get those phones out: Taylor Swift officially joined TikTok on Monday. The singer’s first ever post on the app sees her lip-syncing...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#British Vogue#Reformation Joyce#Vogue Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Taylor Swift Already MARRIED? Singer Reportedly Elopes With Joe Alwyn Secretly

Swifties have surely been waiting for the time Swift and Alwyn finally get married. However, a new report claimed that the couple actually tied knots secretly already. According to Heat, the "Look What You Make Me Do" singer had been wanting to marry Alwyn as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 reportedly affected the plans.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Selena Gomez just got a bleach blonde layered bob and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez just debuted a new bleach blonde layered bob and she's giving us very much Old Hollywood glam. Posing for the cover of Elle USA's first-ever Latinx issue, Selena swapped her trademark brown waves for a new blonde hairdo paired with a chic red lip and smoky cat eye. Her hair was styled by Orlando Pita for Orlo Play, with makeup by Hung Vanngo at The Wall Group.
Musicwarm1069.com

Is Taylor Swift influencing her boyfriend’s TV viewing habits?

Joe Alwyn has found himself binge-watching the U.S. version of The Office lately, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift may have played a tiny part in that. “Well, I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m currently watching the U.S. Office, which I’ve never seen before,” the 30-year-old British actor told Studio Canal UK during a recent interview.
Celebritiesfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Taylor Swift Joins TikTok, Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Tiffanys Campaign Is Here, Kendall Jenner Bares All For Jacquemus, And More!

Tiffany reveals ‘About Love’ campaign with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Tiffany & Co. has shared its hotly-anticipated campaign with mega-star couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z. The series celebrates modern love and iconic couples—so who better to star front and center than the Carters (marking the first time the duo has starred in a campaign together.) The images portray Beyoncé in the iconic and revered Tiffany Diamond, as the couple pose against the backdrop of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 work, Equals Pi.* Adding to the notable first, this is the artwork’s first public appearance. According to the brand, the Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and boasts an unprecedented 82 facets. Considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, it was purchased by Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1878, forever solidifying the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority. Meanwhile, Jay Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. The campaign is accompanied by a short film, in which the couple sing a reimagined version of Moon River, made famous by the seminal 1961 film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. As a part of the house’s partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is pledging $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
CelebritiesTeen Vogue

Simone Biles Cried After Taylor Swift Narrated Her Story With "This Is Me Trying"

We love it when icons from seemingly different worlds link up – and the latest pair to do so are Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. On August 3, Taylor narrated a spot for NBC to mark Simone’s big return competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The gymnast participated in the women's balance beam final that same day and took home the bronze for Team USA. Simone’s win comes after the athlete decided to withdraw from multiple events at the Games – including the team gymnastics and individual all-around finals – to focus on her mental health. (Simone has since revealed the unexpected death of her aunt while she was in Tokyo also played a part in her decision.)
RetailVogue

Hailey Bieber Turns To This Designer For Her Date Night Looks

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alessandra Rich is a designer who has every occasion covered. Her eveningwear offers big ’70s/’80s energy, often with sparkling flourishes or prim detailing....
Beauty & FashionGrazia

Seen On J.Lo, Hailey Bieber And Taylor Swift, Reformation Dresses Are The Celeb Summer Hit

This summer has seen our Instagram feeds awash with the micro dress, mini skirts and an array of excellent summer frocks. One brand in particular seems to have been enjoying a particularly great few months, considering how many celebrities have chosen to wear its designs. That brand is Reformation and, recently, it's been spotted on the likes of Kaia Gerber, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and J.Lo, to name a few.
CelebritiesUSA Today

Taylor Swift reveals new tracks for 'Red' album after teasing fans: 'Congrats pals'

The "Red (Taylor's Version)" track list has arrived – and we are once again ready to sing in the car and get lost upstate with Taylor Swift. "I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there’s no right answer BUT…you played it good & right," Swift posted on social media Friday, invoking lyrics from title track "Red."
TV Showsimdb.com

Joe Alwyn Teases One Way Taylor Swift Might Be Rubbing Off on Him

Only in our wildest dreams would we get to share a Netflix account with Taylor Swift. But for Joe Alwyn, it's just another night in with his girlfriend of four years. In a recent interview, Joe hinted that the superstar had taken the next step in their relationship by introducing him to one of her favorite TV shows of all time—and he's already hooked. While promoting his upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover, Joe was asked to name the last series he watched. The 30-year-old British actor told Studio Canal UK, "Well, I've got a long way to go, but I'm currently watching the U.S. Office, which I've never seen before." As...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Taylor Swift Reveals She Cried After Watching Simon Biles At Tokyo Olympics

Taylor Swift revealed she cried watching Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics. In a heartwarming exchange with the athlete, the Grammy-winning singer thanked Biles for being an inspiration to many. Biles made her grand return to the Tokyo Summer Olympics Tuesday after withdrawing from her events last week citing mental...
MusicSea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo: Taylor Swift welcomed me into the music industry

Olivia Rodrigo has praised Taylor Swift for being “so supportive of other women”. The 18-year-old singer received a sweet letter from the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker after she achieved global stardom with her hit single ‘Driver’s License’, and has said it felt “so nice” to be “welcomed” into the music industry by a fellow female musician that she looks up to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy