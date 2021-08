Joseph Fahnbulleh soon will be back at the University of Florida as the fifth-fastest man in the world. Fahnbulleh, affectionately known as JB, ran a 19.98 and finished fifth in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, just .36 seconds behind the winner. The 2019 Hopkins High School grad, who was among over 20 Minnesotans competing in the Summer Games, ran for Liberia. The 19-year-old was the youngest in the field.