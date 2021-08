It’s a sharp, clear morning in Ceuta on 20 July, the day before Eid al-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice. People walk their dogs along the beachfront. Cyclists in lycra fly by. And hundreds of bleary-eyed boys step out of their sleeping places. They are some of those than remain from the three days in May when perhaps 10,000 migrants swam around the border wall that separates Ceuta, the Spanish north African enclave, from Morocco. More than half were summarily returned, but thousands remained. The city, and its 85,000 inhabitants, scrambled to manage the new arrivals. Ceuta was already under exceptional...