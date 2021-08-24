Wolves turn it on in second half to ease to victory at Nottingham Forest
Wolves overcame an inspired performance from United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Horvath helped Forest frustrate Wolves for almost an hour, but two goals in two minutes from Romain Saiss and Daniel Podence and a late strikes from substitute Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White saw the Premier League side secure victory.www.fourfourtwo.com
