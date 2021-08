In classic 2021 Yankees fashion, the Bombers sleepwalked their way to a 3-2 loss yesterday, continuing the trend of lethargic performances in day games following night games. To be fair, it’s hard to be critical of the team’s play in recent weeks, as they’ve turned their season around and put themselves in pole position in the AL Wild Card race as well as back in the hunt for a division crown. Though yesterday’s loss snapped their 13-game winning streak, they have an opportunity to start a whole new winning streak tonight, with a series win over the Athletics still on the table.