Phil Mickelson NOT CONFIDENT he will get a US Ryder Cup pick

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson believes he will need to win either the BMW Championship or Tour Championship if he is to earn one of Steve Stricker's six captain's picks in the US Ryder Cup side to face Europe at Whistling Straits at the end of September. Mickelson, 51, missed the cut at...

GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
GolfGolf Digest

Season-ending awards: Phil's heroics, Spieth's comeback and Fowler's disappointment highlight our 2020-21 recap

What defines the “golf season” depends on whom you ask. West Coasters are blessed with endless opportunity. Those residing in the Northeast are looking at, if they’re lucky, late March to early November. For casual golf fans, the year begins with the Masters intro music and ends with the presentation of the claret jug. The PGA Tour has completely disregarded the Gregorian calendar in favor of a dizzying carousel of events dubbed the “wraparound season.” It’s all a matter of perspective, and with no clear answer we’re inclined to orient around the world’s premier tour.
CelebritiesGolf.com

Amanda Balionis unveils her biggest on-camera disaster

Amanda Balionis has morphed into a household name for golf fans. She first entered the golf space at PGATour.com and then moved on to gigs at Callaway and TNT. Now you’ll see her as a reporter for CBS Sports, conducting player interviews and reporting from the grounds at PGA Tour events (she also works football games).
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Truce called between Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka ahead of Ryder Cup

The season-long squabble between rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka won't have any effect on team chemistry at the upcoming Ryder Cup, United States captain Steve Stricker said. Stricker, who will lead Team USA against Team Europe at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin Sept. 24-26, told Sports Illustrated that...
Tennistodaysgolfer.co.uk

Who will win the 2021 Ryder Cup?

Ahead of Europe’s Ryder Cup defence at Whistling Straits, we brought together two Sky Sports golf pundits – one European and one American – to discuss everything from boisterous crowds, captain’s picks and the ongoing tit-for-tat between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka... Today’s Golfer’s Ryder Cup coverage is brought to...
GolfGolf Digest

Phil Mickelson slams potential rollback of maximum driver length: 'This is pathetic'

Phil Mickelson did not mince words in taking the USGA to task for a potential equipment rules rollback on the maximum length a driver can be. "Word is USGA is soon rolling back driver length to 46inches," Mickelson wrote on Twitter roughly two hours before his second-round tee time at the BMW Championship on Friday. "This is PATHETIC.1st it promotes a shorter more violent swing (injury prone,) doesn’t allow for length of arc to create speed,and during our 1st golf boom in 40 years,our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun."
GolfGolf Channel

Phil Mickelson calls out USGA on Twitter for supposed driver-shaft rollback

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Phil Mickelson doesn't tee off Friday at the BMW Championship until 2:19 p.m. ET, which means plenty of time for some pre-round tweeting. A day after he posted a video saying that he was "ready to ball," Mickelson decided to put the ball in the USGA's court, calling out golf's governing body for, according to Mickelson, "soon rolling back" the permitted length of driver shafts to 46 inches.
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

Phil Mickelson favored over Northern Trust money game partners

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It likely came as no surprise to see that Phil Mickelson, maestro...
GolfGolf.com

‘This is pathetic’: Phil Mickelson skewers USGA for proposed driver-length limit

Are new regulations coming to the golf-equipment space? Phil Mickelson, for one, thinks so, and he’s getting his opinion out in front of it. Mickelson criticized the USGA on Twitter Friday ahead of his second round tee time at the BMW Championship, calling a proposed decision to limit the length of drivers to 46 inches “PATHETIC.” Yes, all caps.

