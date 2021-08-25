Cancel
Human Remains From the Chilean Desert Reveal Its First Farmers Fought to the Death

By Bridget Alex
Smithonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 1,000 B.C., some foragers decided to try farming in one of the driest spots on Earth, the Atacama Desert, which lies between the Andes Mountains and Pacific Ocean, in what’s now northern Chile. When farming began, lethal violence surged and remained high for centuries. The desert inhabitants attacked and slayed one another with maces, knives and hunting weapons, probably fighting over scarce water and fertile land.

www.smithsonianmag.com

