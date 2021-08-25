Human Remains From the Chilean Desert Reveal Its First Farmers Fought to the Death

Nobody would ever have thought that farming the Atacama Desert would be easy. Yet, even so, the brutal challenges of living off the land in one of the driest, harshest environments on Earth (and the driest non-polar desert) proved deadly to many, and not all of the dangers were imposed by the desert. Some of the most formidable hazards here were the people themselves. In a new study, researchers investigated the grisly human remains of some of the first horticulturalists who sought to cultivate the Atacama Desert in what we now know as Chile, roughly 3,000 years ago. Marks of lethal trauma to the face....