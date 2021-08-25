Pokemon: Louane Joins P25 music lineup alongside Katy Perry, Post Malone, J Balvin, Mabel, and more to be announced
Pokémon’s 25th anniversary celebration continues with the upcoming release of “Game Girl,” a new song from Island Def Jam recording artist Louane, who recorded it exclusively for the upcoming P25 Music compilation album. With its fun and infectious melody, the bilingual song describes the journey we all take through life with a friend or a partner as we figure out what’s right for us and how to be the best version of ourselves. It was written by Louane for the occasion, composed and produced by P3gase and mixed by Josh Gudwin.mynintendonews.com
