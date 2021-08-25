Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pokemon: Louane Joins P25 music lineup alongside Katy Perry, Post Malone, J Balvin, Mabel, and more to be announced

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon’s 25th anniversary celebration continues with the upcoming release of “Game Girl,” a new song from Island Def Jam recording artist Louane, who recorded it exclusively for the upcoming P25 Music compilation album. With its fun and infectious melody, the bilingual song describes the journey we all take through life with a friend or a partner as we figure out what’s right for us and how to be the best version of ourselves. It was written by Louane for the occasion, composed and produced by P3gase and mixed by Josh Gudwin.

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Post Malone
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#P25 Music#P3gase#French#English#The P25 Music Program#American#Cyn#The Hootie The Blowfish#Pokemon Com 25#The Pokemon Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
CelebritiesBillboard

Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande & More Receive iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for Reaching 1 Billion Audience Spins

All four of these singles were released in 2020; all four reached the top three positions on the Billboard Hot 100. On Tuesday (Aug. 17), iHeartMedia presented iHeartRadio titanium awards to four smash hits that have reached 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations: Ariana Grande's “Positions,” Chris Brown and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” and 24Goldn featuring Iann Dior’s “Mood.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS on Buoyant ‘Butter’ Remix

Megan Thee Stallion hopped on the remix of BTS’ disco-pop hit “Butter,” contributing a breezy, end-rhyme heavy verse that namedrops Stevie Wonder and Hubba Bubba gum. “Smooth like cocoa butter/My drip more than a puddle,” she raps. “They know that I’m the wave/Take over every summer.”  BTS originally released “Butter” — which was co-written by RM, Jenna Andrews, and Ron Perry, among others — back in May. It’s become a global hit on streaming services, with more than 500 million streams on Spotify alone; it also cracked the Top 15 at pop radio in the U.S. BTS released three remixes of...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
MusicBillboard

Doja Cat to Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

This will mark the first time in VMAs history that the host was nominated for video of the year that same year. Doja Cat is set to make her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer/rapper was previously announced as a performer on the show, which is set to air live from Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Sean Mendes, Doja Cat, Chloe & Twenty One Pilots To Perform At VMAs

MTV announced Tuesday (Aug. 24th) that Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chlöe and Twenty One Pilots will perform at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards. The four acts will join previously announced performers Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters and Camila Cabello for the live event, set to take place on Sept. 12th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Musicraleighnews.net

John Mayer drops music video for new single 'Wild Blue'

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Mayer recently dropped the music video of 'Wild Blue', his latest release from 'Sob Rock', his eighth studio album. The hitmaker shared the song's video on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, "The music video for 'Wild Blue" directed by @mathewcullen has just been released... I think you'll like it! The link is in my profile's bio. Give it a look-see."The music video takes fans through a colourful-psychedelic trance. Directed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, it follows Mayer dressed in a brown suit and sunglasses -- as he strums his guitar and levitates through clouds, water, space and fields of green.
MusicBillboard

First Out: New Music From Kim Petras, Halsey, Rina Sawayama & More

As we reach the end of the summer, it's time to start prepping for the fall with some new tracks from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. Kim Petras,...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Vinyl Boost Puts Olivia Rodrigo Back Atop Album Chart; Dan + Shay, Killers Debut in Top 10

This may still come as a surprise to oldsters, but the young people do love their vinyl now — even contemporaries of 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album returns to the No. 1 spot on the chart this week due partly to a belated LP-format release. Rodrigo’s “Sour” tops the Rolling Stone album chart with 99,200 album-equivalent units. Of course it’s a steaming monster, racking up another 67.1 million streams in its 13th week out. But a big reason for its re-ascent is its sales strength. The album sold 26,000 copies during the week, about 80 percent of which were for...
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Selena Gomez, BTS & Megan Thee Stallion, Nija, and More Best New Music

She may have had to sue her label to make it happen, but BTS’s “Butter” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion is finally here!. Meanwhile, Baby Keem teamed up with his big cousin Kendrick Lamar to deliver “Family Ties” with a special cameo from Normani. Ed Sheeran, along with his guitar, made us swoon by reminding us of the beauty of relationship firsts. Plus, Selena Gomez, Su Lee, Hastings, Reggie Becton, Tamera, and more placed us on a deeply emotional rollercoaster by exploring the highs and lows of romance.
Musicradionowindy.com

The Best Music & Videos Released This Week 8/27 ft. Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, & more!

Another Friday means another week of checking out the best new releases in music. We have a bunch of great stuff to get to but let’s start with the pop princess that can do no wrong right now. Olivia Rodrigo releases hit after hit from her debut album “Sour”. And this week she gave us the visuals, dropping the music video for “Brutal”
MusicBillboard

First Stream: New Music From Halsey, BTS & Megan Thee Stallion and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Halsey drops their magnum opus, BTS receives a late-summer assist from Megan Thee...
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

2022 Grammys Best Pop Vocal Album preview: Can anyone beat Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’?

Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammys is a category with a couple safe bets and then a bunch of maybes. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” is the clear front-runner so far. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” will likely get in due to its success and how much voters love her (seven wins in just the last two years). And Ariana Grande’s “Positions” has three big pop radio hits (the title track, “34+35,” and “POV”), while Grande is also a consistent pop nominee. The two remaining spots (or three, if there’s a tie) will be a bloodbath. Next in line are two...
MusicEDMTunes

Skrillex Reunites with Justin Bieber for a New Single This Week

After having only a few releases in a span of two years, Skrillex is officially back in business for 2021. As a matter of fact, the producer has been releasing songs like never before since spring. Skrillex has released four records since May, and he does not seem to want to slow down. The popular DJ even made the headlines recently for working with Chris Lake in the studio. This time, the song is a collaboration with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

J Balvin Announces New Album, Drops Electric New Single, ‘Que Locura’

J Balvin has announced that his highly anticipated fifth studio album, José, will arrive September 10. Coinciding with the announcement, Balvin is sharing a new single, “Que Locura,” which arrives with a Jose Sagaro / Film Headz-directed music video. The new single and album announcement come in the middle of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy