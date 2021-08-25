There's a lot of good bbq out there, it's def in the conversation

Despite the numerous health risks associated with consuming processed meats (like global pandemics!), pork products are the most commonly consumed meats worldwide and are responsible for a total of 36 percent of all meat consumption according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Not only is this highly unfortunate for the pigs but pork consumption also comes with serious human health risks, including foodborne illnesses such as e.coli, trichinosis, and salmonella, as well as hepatitis E. Consumption of pork products might also increase the risk of multiple sclerosis, while research has also shown that pork has been linked to degenerative liver conditions such as cirrhosis and cancer. Add to that the environmental damage for which hog farms are responsible, and we don’t understand why so many people love bacon. Luckily, there’s a solution to this problem, and that answer is vegan bacon. With this in mind, we’re highlighting seven cruelty-free bacons that’ll have the hippest of hipsters reminding themselves that there’s nothing more cutting edge than a cruelty-free diet.