It may not, but you can't assume that the Big Ten views Duke as being

On par to Notre Dame in terms of value. If anything Notre Dame football is probably more "valuable" than Duke basketball particularly in this post-Coach K world. If anything, Duke basketball has a real good chance at becoming another Indiana basketball post Bobby Knight or Arizona basketball post Lute Olsen than continue having the same level of success it had under Coach K. Now the Big Ten would probably be willing to add UNC as an island because it is a large state school and its connection with the Jordan brand.