Hopefully, you’ve moved beyond “p4$$w0r9s” and use secure keys and multifactor authentication (MFA) for all of your cloud infrastructure. However, how many people have access to each little node, piece of software, server or management console? How many keys are scattered around so that scripts can execute? How many trusted IPs are there? If one bad actor gets one of these, can they take down your network? How many places do you have to change passwords when someone leaves?