Oil extends rally, rises over 1% on U.S. fuel demand recovery

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday to pierce the 50 day EMA but has not been able to hang onto that move for an extended run. This is probably due to the fact that it was Friday, and at this point time it looks as if the market will continue to favor the oil markets going higher, as we have seen so much in the way of upward pressure. Quite frankly, Jerome Powell did suggest that tapering could come later this year, but he also made it clear that interest rate hikes are nowhere near ready to happen, and therefore I think the market basically celebrated by selling the US dollar.