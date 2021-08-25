So, now that we’re allied, can we institute an annual ACC-PAC-12 challenge?

Today, intrepid Connecticut-based rock act Goose announced an upcoming return to the West Coast for an eight-date tour. Commencing in late January, the band will migrate west for it’s first-ever headlining run of shows along the Pacific Coast, making stops at a handful of never-before-played venues. 1/26 will see the Goose in Tempe, AZ (Marquee Theater), followed by a trio of California shows in San Diego (The Observatory), Los Angeles (The Fonda), and San Francisco (Regency Ballroom). After a brief break, tour resumes in Oregon on 2/2 for a show in Bend (Midtown Ballroom), a 2/4 show in Portland (Wonder Ballroom), and a 2/5 play in Seattle (Neptune Theater). The run concludes on 2/7 with a return to Bozeman, MT for a show at The Elm.