Tetragon Review – An Addictive World Turning on Its Axis

The man comes home from work. He opens the door to his apartment, his wife emerges from the bathroom and greets him, saying she didn’t hear him come in. She says she’s prepared dessert for that night, the man tells her he’ll let her know when he’s ready to eat. He spies a knife on the kitchen counter and briefly contemplates stabbing his wife. There’s no coming back from this, he thinks to himself. If he does this, he’s a murderer. He puts the knife away, but then picks it back up again and stabs her. Slightly surprised at what he’s done, he calls emergency services with his wife’s cell phone. A few minutes later, a cop shows up to subdue him, and the man takes a punch to the face.