CTEK Stock: 3.19% Increase Explanation
The stock price of CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK) increased 3.19% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK) increased 3.19% yesterday, going from a previous close of $1.88 to $1.94. Investors are responding positively to Backbone Consultants, a division of CynergisTek, a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations navigate emerging security and privacy issues, focusing on creating true partnerships, recently announced a new agreement with a Top 10 life insurance company with more than $90 billion in assets to provide IT audit co-sourcing services.pulse2.com
