CTEK Stock: 3.19% Increase Explanation

The shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) increased 21.36% today. This is why it happened. The shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) – a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable drug formulations – increased 21.36% today, going from a previous close of $2.20 to $2.67. Investors are responding positively to Xeris Pharmaceuticals announcing that its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes ages 2 years and above.