Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Humankind Review – Settle Down, Everyone

By Mark Steighner
cogconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know, it seems obvious, easy and perfunctory to start a review of Humankind by immediately referencing Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, but what else can you do? After all, games like Humankind and, recently, Old World, are essentially banking on the fact that players know the mechanics of the Civ games. It shortens the learning curve and allows longtime 4X veterans to focus on the new elements that games like Humankind bring to the table. And Humankind does, indeed, add a handful of new ingredients to what has long been a pretty standard recipe.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Meier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Humankind Review#Old World#Neolithic#Fame#New World#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Sciencequillette.com

Necessity Is the Mother of Invention, and Has Been for Over 3,500 Years

It is comforting to imagine that our modern sensibilities distinguish us from our ancient ancestors, but when it comes to human societies, it seems the more things change, the more they stay the same. Our knowledge of the workings of the world has improved immensely, but our personal experience of it, not so much. Our ancestors likely shared many of the same fears and wonders we have, from stiffening at the sound of possible predators in the night to marveling at the majesty of the night sky.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Tetragon Review – An Addictive World Turning on Its Axis

Tetragon is a 2D puzzle platformer that drops you, quite literally, into an entirely new world. One that’s complex and full of surprises. Let me set the scene. You’re in an alternate plane of existence, as Lucios, on a journey to find your son Jerry. The only thing that stands in your way is the completion of a puzzle…or two….or three. Honestly, be prepared to get completely sucked into this magical world because you’ll be here a while. It’s just that addictive.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Humankind: How to Change Difficulty

Developed by Amplitude and published by Sega, Humankind is a new 4X grand strategy game that has the potential to become a pretty serious competitor for the Civilization series. It features a lot of elements that feel similar to Civ, while also introducing various new mechanics that help set it apart from the competition. Here’s how to change the difficulty settings in Humankind.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Quake Remastered Review – A Remaster Done Right

Quake is one of the founding pillars of the entire FPS scene. Even if you haven’t played it, you’ve likely played something influenced by it. So a remaster needs to be more than a simple coat of paint. You’ve gotta put some real work in. Thankfully, NightDive and id Software have done exactly that. The brand new Quake remaster is a massive collection of modes, expansions, and upgrades worthy of the FPS legend. This iteration of Quake is just as you remember it, and then some.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar Review – Die Another Day

I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar Review. 2016’s I Expect You to Die earned high marks from gamers and reviewers alike for its fun spy-thriller gameplay, great writing and slick production values. The sequel, I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar doesn’t necessarily push the series in bold new directions but it does deliver another worthwhile and well-crafted VR adventure that’ll have you once again using your wits to escape from sticky situations (and yes, still dying A LOT).
Video Gamescogconnected.com

No More Heroes 3 Review – Rebellious, Ridiculous and Refreshing

SUDA51 is like the Johnny Rotten of the video game industry. Laced with controversy, his rebellious nature is evident throughout each unique creation. Whilst teetering the thin line between genius and madman, he managed to find mainstream success with the No More Heroes franchise which brought R-rated violence to Nintendo’s family-centric console: the Wii.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Smite Welcomes New Hunter Goddess Charybdis and New Odyssey: Perilous Seas Event

Greek mythology is filled with terrifying gods and even more terrifying monsters, but some entities walk the line between the two. Charybdis, the rebellious daughter of Poseidon who helped her father flood the Earth and was punished by being chained up deep below the sea, is one of these ambiguous cases. She’s also the newest Hunter goddess added to the ranks of Smite, and like her counterpart Scylla, she’s out for blood.
EnvironmentTechCrunch

Now that summer is forever, here are 6 books on climate change to sharpen your intuitions and models

The shelves of climate change books extend ever farther, and yet, one can’t help but feel that not much is changing about such a dynamic topic. There are always more details to unravel of course: another species that’s meeting the end of its precarious existence, a river that no longer flows, a town losing its last sparks of civilization. Yet, we know the tropes and the typical plots at this point (or just deny any of it is happening so it doesn’t matter anyway). The most challenging problem on the Earth today is, frankly, getting a bit repetitive.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Tormented Souls Video Review – Top Notch Tension

The horror genre has had its ups and downs over the past few years. Where some titles have looked to tread new paths for the genre, Tormented Souls looks to bring back elements from classic titles, however, will this be a step backward or a step in the right direction?
ReligionHuffingtonPost

E.T., Phone Hell? Creationist Ken Ham Says Jesus Can't Save Space Aliens

Creationist Ken Ham, who built a giant Noah’s Ark-themed attraction in Kentucky, said he doesn’t think there’s life outside of Earth. And if such life existed, they shouldn’t expect any form of salvation from Jesus Christ. “Jesus came to save us, not to another planet to save another race of...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle Review – Winning at the Shell Game

When Cold Symmetry’s Mortal Shell appeared in 2020, no doubt more than a few eyes rolled in cynical skepticism. Another action RPG Soulslike clone? Would the tide of wannabes never recede? Well, the naysayers were mistaken. While Mortal Shell embraced, luxuriated in, and unabashedly copped many of the mechanics of Dark Souls, it added a few really smart and engaging new ideas of its own. Maybe most important, it came closest of any ARPG to matching the gothic ambiguity, satisfying melee combat, and solid progression and mastery loop of any game not made by From Software.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Is More Than a Dinosaur Management Game

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Devs Confirm the Game “Is Meant to Be Stressful”. Jurassic World Evolution 2 has brought Earth to the Neo-Jurassic age, which is a new era that signals the re-introduction of dinosaurs to the planet. The game is expected to be a sequel to the events that transpired in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—where the dinosaurs have started to co-exist with the humans.
Societyarcadeherald.com

“Necessity is the mother of all invention,” Plato

It’s certainly obvious that there is some truth to the “white privilege” theory, and it lies in the fact that most of the caucasions in this country are descended from immigrants that came to America from Northern and Central Europe. The skills that are necessary there for survival are much different from those in the warmer regions of the Earth. From shelter to clothing, to food supplies, it’s much more difficult to maintain health and family needs where the climate can be harsh for long periods.Over centuries, dwellings evolved from caves and huts to industrial buildings, and fortresses. Animal hides for clothing were replaced by wool garments; hunting and gathering nature’s seeds, etc. developed into farming. More and better ways to live were invented. We know a lot more about those people because they started keeping records in writing.
EconomyPosted by
Space.com

The billionaire space race reflects a colonial mindset that fails to imagine a different world

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. It was a time of political uncertainty, cultural conflict and social change. Private ventures exploited technological advances and natural resources, generating unprecedented fortunes while wreaking havoc on local communities and environments. The working poor crowded cities, spurring property-holders to develop increased surveillance and incarceration regimes. Rural areas lay desolate, buildings vacant, churches empty — the stuff of moralistic elegies.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Mysteries of Starsand Are to be Revealed Soon

Bearing clear inspiration from legendary Scifi novels & movies, Toplitz Productions and Tunnel Vision are getting ready to gift interested players a ton of information about their upcoming title: Starsand. Starsand offers a survival experience set in a hostile, otherworldly desert. Players must explore, build a base, and master unknown...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: CANDYMAN, Tell Everyone

Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) should be about to hit the big-time in the art world. Having had his first solo show straight of of art school, he's found he's hit a creative wall. Pressured to produce something new, something that reflects what the world wants to see perhaps more than what he wants to offer, he stumbles across an urban legend, one that become embedded in a Chicago neighbourhood, and which quite literally consumes Anthony as his art takes on a frightening meaning, and even his body itself becomes a gruesome work of art. As Anthony says, everywhere is haunted, but some places perhaps far more than others.
SocietyIndiana Gazette

Views of global warming not so different

Some, with an alarmist global warming proclivity, talk of errant and wrongheaded human behavior as being responsible for the melting of the polar ice caps with predictions of future massive flooding, resulting in the possible near extinction of mankind. Others, with a penchant for scripture and all things Biblical, tell...
EnvironmentSlate

Three Short Works of Literature That Can Inspire You to Fight Climate Change

When we imagine our climate future, it’s easy to drift toward catastrophe, especially in view of this summer’s shocking examples of climate chaos—from floods and sinkholes to heat domes and unchecked wildfires. But while stories about impending doom are motivating for some people, they leave others feeling dispirited. We need positive visions of the future that we can work toward: stories about human thriving in more just, sustainable communities and societies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy