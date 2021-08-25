Humankind Review – Settle Down, Everyone

It’s certainly obvious that there is some truth to the “white privilege” theory, and it lies in the fact that most of the caucasions in this country are descended from immigrants that came to America from Northern and Central Europe. The skills that are necessary there for survival are much different from those in the warmer regions of the Earth. From shelter to clothing, to food supplies, it’s much more difficult to maintain health and family needs where the climate can be harsh for long periods.Over centuries, dwellings evolved from caves and huts to industrial buildings, and fortresses. Animal hides for clothing were replaced by wool garments; hunting and gathering nature’s seeds, etc. developed into farming. More and better ways to live were invented. We know a lot more about those people because they started keeping records in writing.