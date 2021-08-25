Weis Towers LLC is proposing to construct a self-support lattice tower up to 199 feet tall for wireless telecommunication antenna arrays on privately owned fee land. The site location is within a wheat field. The proposed tower site is located in Section 23, Township 07 North, Range 34 East, W.M. Walla Walla County, WA. In accordance with the National Preservation Act of 1966, as amended and the 2005 Nationwide Programmatic Agreement for Review under the National Preservation Act; Final Rule, Weis Towers LLC is hereby notifying the public of the proposed undertaking and soliciting comments on any Historic Properties within a 0.5-mile radius of the undertaking which are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments may be submitted within 30-days of the date of this notice to: John F. Wark, 835 W. Cliff Dr., Spokane, WA 99204, Ph: (509) 999-4755. (Pub. Aug. 25, 2021)